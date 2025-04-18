By Joseph Odoekwu

The three-day open screening of Africano FC, Nigeria which started on Tuesday April 15th, 2025 has successfully come to an end as the future of the club was further revealed.

Africano FC Chairman, Rev. (Amb) Samuel Ikpea, while expressing satisfaction on the success of the screening on Thursday, told newsmen that the next step was to focus on the forthcoming football tournament in Brazil later this year.

“I am very impressed with how the screening exercise went, the quality of the talent we discovered and the next agenda now is to begin preparations for the annual football tournament in Brazil which will take place later this year” Ikpea started.

“But before that we have to officially launch Africano FC, Nigeria in Lagos here, and arrangement to have it done at the Brazilian embassy in Lagos will be put in place”.

“All the players, team officials and journalists will be part of the launching and this is to ensure everyone is carried along so that the Brazilian community in Nigeria gives it’s blessing to the club ”

“Once that is done, camping begins for the players ahead of the Maranhese Championship Serie B which runs from June to November in Maranháo, Brazil and this will be done alongside side other processing to make the trip with ease”.

“It’s going to be a tight schedule, because we want to give Africa a good representation in Brazil when we arrive Brazil for this annual championship “.

“We expect the players to leverage on this trip, and be at their best because they will have opportunity to meet scouts from Europe and this could be the beginning of their professional career” he maintained.

Ikpea further hinted that the Africano FC mission is geared towards promoting, and celebrating African heritage, traditions, spirituality and sports within the African context in line with the mission of Africano cultural centre, Sao Paulo Brazil.

Africano FC, Nigeria consists of players within the ages of 15-18, who are talented and willing to give their best to football and looking forward to professionalize in the game with hopes of playing for Nigeria’s national team sometime in the future.