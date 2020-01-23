Unizik turns out 24 professors

Twenty-four academic staff members of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, have been granted full professorial chair. Seven of them are females. According to Acting Director of Information of the institution, Mrs. Chika Ene, 24 other persons and another 23 were promoted to the rank of Reader.

The university’s image maker stated that the workers were promoted after thorough scrutiny at the 99th meeting of the Appointments and Promotions Committee for academic staff and subsequently approved by the Governing Council.

Ene said Faculty of Management Sciences tops the chart with five professors; followed by Social Sciences with four, while Arts, Engineering and Medicine have three professors each.

Faculties of Health Science Technology and Bio-Sciences have two each, while faculties of Basic Medical Sciences have one.

Ene attributed the action to the vice-chancellor’s drive towards making the university one of the best 200 instituions in the world.

“The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Charles Esimone, has placed huge priority on staff welfare. A good number of staff both teaching and non-teaching have been promoted,’’ he said.

Recently, many Junior workers who had upgraded their certificate in the course of time have all been converted to senior staff and all of these are happening within seven months of assuming office as vice-chancellor”

… As Kabiru Bala emerges ABU VC

Immediate past Deputy Vice Chancellor (DVC) Administration of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Prof. Kabiru Bala, is the university’s new Vice Chancellor.

He was among 11 candidates selected for consideration out of the 17 candidates who initially applied for the position.

The new VC is a Professor of Building and Construction Management.

Addressing reporters on Wednesday at the Arewa House in Kaduna, ABU’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Adamu Fika, announced the selection of Prof Bala as ABU’s new VC. Fika was accompanied by other members of the governing council at the media briefing.

According to him, the process of the selection began on September 24, 2019, when the governing council met and authorised the publication of advertisement in a reputable national newspaper.

He said the advertisement was published on October 3, 2019 and it remained open until November 14, 2019.

“On December 3, 2019, the Selection Board met and adopted a guideline to assist in selecting three of the applicants to be considered by the council. On January 7, 2020, Council met and shortlisted 11 candidates to be considered by the Selection Board.

“The Selection Board met for three days and selected three candidates and submitted to council for consideration to appoint one of them as the new Vice Chancellor. The council met earlier this afternoon and choose Professor Kabiru Bala as the new Vice Chancellor. I now have the pleasure to present him and to present his letter of appointment.”