UPDATED: Lagos discharges four coronavirus patients

The Lagos State Government has discharged four coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of discharged persons in the state to 23.

Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, disclosed this at a news conference on Friday.

The state had earlier discharged 19 patients. With the latest discharge, the total number of discharged COVID-19 patients in Nigeria has risen to 24.

The commissioner appealed to Nigerians to maintain social distancing to save the state adding that severe cases may be witnessed in the state.

He added, “The graph is flattening. As our numbers increase, we may see some critical cases. From the numbers we have, we don’t have many numbers like that of Europe.

“Social distancing is so effective. You may be infected and have mild symptoms. We have only one or two cases that are severe.”

Giving a breakdown of the cases, Abayomi said, “Eti-Osa Local Government has the highest number of confirmed cases in Lagos State. 91 per cent of confirmed #COVID-19 cases in Lagos are Nigerians, nine per cent are foreigners.”

Confirming the development, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos tweeted, “More great news from our Infectious Disease Hospital as four patients – three females and one male have recovered fully, tested negative twice and have been discharged.

“This gives us a lot of hope as we continue to listen to our health experts and provide the resources to beat COVID-19.”