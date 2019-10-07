Verve rewards customers to mark 10th anniversary

Verve, a leading payments technology and card business in Africa established by Interswitch Group in 2009, rewards its customers as it celebrates 10 years of breaking boundaries.

The celebration kicked off officially on Friday, September 27, 2019, with a press launch at the George Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The event which saw members of the press, partner banks, regulators and other stakeholders come together for the noteworthy milestone, paved way for a series of activities to celebrate with customers.

In his keynote address, Mike Ogbalu III, CEO Verve International revealed that Verve owes its success story to its customers, partners, the press and other stakeholders.

He said: “ We are 10 today and we have a lot of people to thank for our journey so far – our partner the banks, our cardholders, the press, regulators, the Verve business & marketing team, other stakeholders,…Thank you for keeping the Verve dream alive, thank you for your resilience and thank you for always raising the bar.”

To appreciate its customers for their support, the brand is rewarding them across several of its touch points. One of such exciting customer reward initiatives is the Verve Free Toll activation: For 10 days, Verve will give free toll passage from 10am to 10.10am. This activation is available to both Verve Card holders & non-Verve holders, reinforcing the brand’s key benefit as “The Rewarding WayTo Make Payments”. This Verve toll-free access started on Friday, September 27, 2019,and will last till Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

In addition to the free toll-gate pass, Verve cardholders who purchase at least N3,000 worth of petrol will be rewarded with free 5 litres at select Oando stations from 6am to 8pm every Friday. The reward is valid till November 8, 2019.

Also, every Saturday, for the next 10 weeks, 10 lucky Verve cardholders will be gifted with N10,000 prepaid card in 10 supermarkets. Saturday, September 28, 2019, was the first of such Saturdays. 10 lucky Verve cardholders won N10,000 prepaid card each at Spar supermarket, Ilupeju, Lagos. Opebi Spar Super Market Lagos comes next after this. As the Verve “train” continues to move across Spar Supermarkets, it will also reach Verve Card Holders in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Enugu, & Calabar.

Speaking on these activities, Cherry Eromosele, The Chief Group Marketing & Corporate Communication Officer said: “We are celebrating our 10th year anniversary and the role our customers play in this journey cannot be overemphasized. On behalf of Verve International, I would like to thank all our customers for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to serve them.

“Every time a customer brings out his/her Verve Card to pay for a transaction, it’s a statement of trust & loyalty. It is only right to give back to the very people who believed in us right from the get-go till date. That is why we will continue to roll out these and other reward schemes from time to time”. Afterall, Verve is “the rewarding way to make payments”.