Why I demolished hotels, placed N5m bounty on PDP youth leader ―Wike

…Says Eleme party Youth Leader attacked Covid-19 Taskforce at prompting of hotel owner

…Grants residents 48hrs relaxation of Port Harcourt, Obio Akpor lockdown to restock food, medicines

Governor Nyesom Wike has said he demolished two hotels in Eleme Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers state and placed N5Million bounty on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Youth Leader in the area for alleged breach of Covid-19 orders and “deadly attack” on a Task Force.

The Governor in a Sunday night broadcast also declared 48hrs (Monday and Tuesday) relaxation of the Rivers State Government’s Covid-19 containment lockdown on Port Harcourt, Obio Akpor LGAs to allow residents restock food, medicines.

He said: “Apart from using the facility (hotel) to jeopardize lives of citizens in violation of the extant law, the owner audaciously unleashed thugs led by Eleme LG Youth Leader of PDP and inflicted severe injuries on our task-force members who went to enforce the law against continued operation of the hotel.

“As we speak, nobody knows the fate of most of the victims of that brazen and deadly attack given the severity of head injuries they sustained.

“And so, we’ve done no wrong as all our actions were taken in good faith and justified by, under and within the purview of the Executive Orders, which have neither been challenged nor set aside by any competent court of law.”

“While we welcome genuine criticisms towards strengthening our intervention measures, no use joining issues with uninformed critics and social media legal practitioners, who, blinded and prodded by sheer politics, bias and hatred, have opted to demonize and paint our lawful and responsible actions in bad light.

“Granted that we may not have totally achieved our targets, but we are convinced that, so far, the lockdown and the other measures have impacted greatly in containing and preventing the onslaught of the pandemic on Rivers.

On the two days breather to residents on Port Harcourt lockdown, Wike said, the temporary measure was in response to propositions by well-meaning citizens of the State and cautious review of the situation to enable residents to have some fresh air.

He said, “I announce temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt LGAs for two days only, with effect from Tuesday 12th May 2020.

“All shops, supermarkets, and malls can open to the public for Tuesday and Wednesday. Similarly, all hospitals and banks can also open and provide full services to the public.

“While Oil and gas companies are required to submit list of staff on essential duties to Government, note that there is no ban on the lifting of petroleum products from depots and other receptacles.

“Total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas will be reinstated Thursday 14th May 2020 and remain until further notice.”

The Governor said all other established restrictions under the Executive Orders on social distancing are still in force, including, “Compulsory wearing of face mask or scarfs in vehicles and public places, closure of all entry routes into the state.”

He reiterated that; “So far, all our measures and actions against Covid-19 are not arbitrary but fully prescribed, guided and backed by the ordinary laws of our State, especially Executive Order numbers 1 to 6, which apply equally to all persons.”