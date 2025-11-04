The Edo State Police Command said it has arrested a woman, Chioma Ezebie Adaniken and her accomplice for faking her kidnap.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Deputy Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Eno Ikoedem, said that the lady connived with her cousin and one other suspect, demanding N5 million for her release.

The statement read, “The Edo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that its operatives attached to New Etete Division, Benin City, have successfully uncovered and apprehended suspects involved in a case of self-kidnapping, following diligent investigation and coordinated intelligence operations.

“On 27th October, 2025, one Paul Adaniken ‘m’, of No. 111 Limit Road, off Sapele Road, Benin City, reported at New Etete Police Division that at about 07:30hrs, he left his wife, Chioma Success Ezebie ‘f’, aged 27, and their 3-year-old son, Andrea Ojiezelabor ‘m’, at home before proceeding to his shop.

“Later that day, at about midday, he received a phone call from an unknown number informing him that his wife and son had been kidnapped, with the abductors demanding a ransom of ₦5m for their release.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, detectives from New Etete Division immediately commenced investigations, while the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit launched a full-scale cyber analysis and the intelligence-led operations that yielded a major breakthrough revealing startling details: the victim’s cousin, Osita Godfrey ‘m’, aged 33, who was earlier believed to be assisting with information, was arrested and found to be complicit in the crime.

“His confessional statement led to the arrest of the supposed victim, Chioma Adaniken ‘f’, aged 27, who conspired with her accomplices to stage her own abduction in order to extort money from her husband.

“Another suspect, Martins Chidozie ‘m’, aged 23, was also arrested in connection with the crime. All suspects have made useful confessional statements, ransom of N5 million recovered, and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and onward prosecution.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edo State Command, CP Monday Agbonika, commended the officers of the New Etete Division for their swift and tactical response, which led to the unravelling of this deceitful act.

He warned residents to desist from acts capable of undermining public peace while emphasising that the command would continue to deploy intelligence and technology-driven strategies to combat crime in all forms.

In recent times, the state command has arrested several criminals, ensuring that those who have cases to answer are charged to court after investigation.

On March 28, 2025, an angry mob killed seven travellers in Uromi, Edo Central, over their suspected involvement in kidnapping. Guns were found in the truck taking them to the northern part of the country, which triggered the lynching of about 16 of them, with seven dying in the process.

This has not deterred the kidnapping of more citizens, as a retired headmaster identified as Mr Eliaser Olorunloju was recently kidnapped near a Fulani settlement between Sasaro and Ayetoro along the dilapidated Igarra- Uneme-Nekhua– Ibillo road in Akoko-Edo local government.

It was gathered last Monday that his abductors have reportedly contacted the family and demanded N70 million as ransom.