Ten inmates escaped from a New Orleans jail early Friday morning after navigating through a hole behind a toilet, prompting a manhunt and raising serious concerns about security breaches and possible internal assistance.

Authorities from the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said the escape began at around 12:22am when the inmates tampered with a cell door.

Surveillance footage later showed them entering the compromised cell and slipping through a hole in the wall behind a toilet.

They exited through a loading dock, scaled a barbed-wire fence using blankets, and fled toward nearby railroad tracks and Interstate 10.

“We have made progress,” said Orleans Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick.

Three of the escapees have since been captured. Kendell Myles, facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, was found hiding under a vehicle in a French Quarter hotel garage.

Robert Moody was apprehended later that day, although officials have not disclosed further details about his arrest. A third escapee, Dkenan Dennis, was located near Chef Menteur Highway.

Eight inmates remain at large, including four charged with second-degree murder: Corey Boyd, Lenton Vanburen, Jermaine Donald, and Derrick Groves. Initial reports had indicated that 11 inmates had escaped, but officials later clarified that one had been relocated to another cell.

Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson confirmed the escape was not discovered until a routine headcount at 8:30 a.m. Federal and state law enforcement agencies were alerted shortly afterwards, with New Orleans police receiving notification by 10:30 a.m.

Investigators believe the jailbreak was aided by someone within the facility. “It’s almost impossible to escape from this facility without assistance,” Hutson said. Faulty cell locks are also suspected to have contributed to the breach.

Discarded orange jail uniforms were found in a nearby neighbourhood, suggesting the escapees may have changed clothes shortly after fleeing the jail.

Authorities continue to pursue leads as the search intensifies. The public is being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.