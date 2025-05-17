Pat Utomi, 2007 African Democratic Party (ADP) Presidential Candidate, and Professor of Political Economy, has tagged the Department of States Services (DSS) lawsuit for his ‘Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government’, as an act of cowardice.

The lawsuit filed by the DSS was brought by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Akinlolu Kehinde, alleging that Utomi’s actions are intended to create chaos and destabilize the country.

The Professor, in a couple of posts on X (Formerly Twitter), on Friday condemned the attempts to restrict free speech in Nigeria.

Utomi launched a shadow government, the “Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government,” on May 5, comprising members from various opposition parties.

According to the report, the coalition aim is to critique the current administration’s shortcomings and propose alternative governance ideas.

In the tweets, he urged focus on upholding the constitution, particularly on party defections, rather than pursuing “shadows.”

He appreciated his supporters for planning to mobilise 500 lawyers to defend him against the DSS and criticised those in power for prioritising personal gain over the country’s future.

“To stifle freedom of expression and bully civilized expression of difference is an act of cowardice and treachery to the constitution of Nigeria.

“What many people cannot figure out is how we got here. However, we did, patriots from the six zones of Nigeria must rise to reject this

“I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets.

“Reminds me of the Nigeria I used to know. I want to thank all. It’s energizing some want to put together 500 lawyers to defend me against the DSS,” the tweet partly reads.

He emphasised that putting wealth and power above the future is wrong, as he urges leaders in the country to care about the future and do what is right.

“To worship money and power at the expense of the future all our children will live in, with no care for the peace and progress of those times is condemnable by all of decent conscience. They have a moral obligation to push back on such darkness,” he said.

Utomi said the focus is on small issues while the constitution is being ignored by those in power. He suggested that if the DSS wants to go to court, they should focus on serious cases that breach the law.

“It’s amazing that we are chasing shadows while our constitution is unraveling aided by those in power.

“The constitution holds that those who defect from parties they were elected from MUST have their seats declared vacant.

“If DSS enjoys going to court, it should prosecute such,” the professor stated.

Utomi clarified that the big tent shadow team aims to educate citizens about good governance, and hold the government accountable

He said it is needed now more than ever because many politicians are breaking the law and ignoring the constitution.

“I first suggested a shadow group as a means of deepening our democracy about 14 years ago

“The Big Tent Shadow team has never been more needed in Nigerian history.

“With the political class violating the constitution with impunity as they cross carpets into APC in pursuit of freedom from prosecution from crimes against the people the imperative of a true opposition rose,” Utomi concluded.