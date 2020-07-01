10 persons lose lives in herdsmen, farmers clash in Bauchi

Ten people were killed while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a communal clash between Fulani farmers and Fulani herders in Zadawa village in the Misau Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

It was learnt that the clash was over ownership of land in the surrounding settlement where herders were located and have been grazing for several years although the land belongs to the government.

The land was to be converted in to a farm by the local government, a development that did not go down well with the herders.

A source in Misau told our correspondent that the issue had been lingering for a long time with the herder Fulani resisting the move to turning the land into a farm.

He said, “On Monday, the local council officials went to the place with security backing but the herders violently reacted and a clash erupted leading to deaths and injuries.”

The Caretaker Chairman of the LGA, Yar Gwaran, confirmed the clash on the telephone.

He said security personnel had taken control of the situation and “calm is gradually returning to the area because everything is under control.”

He said, “Anybody that we find culpable will face the full wrath of the law.”

The Bauchi State Police Command confirmed the incident.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmed Wakili, “From report we have, nine people have been killed in the clash while six others were injured and are receiving treatment.”