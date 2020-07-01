Buhari holds virtual meeting with Economic Advisory Council

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) at the Council Chambers State House, Abuja.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Chief of Staff Prof Ibrahim Gambari, SGF Mr Boss Mustapha, Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, Minister of Budget and National Planning, Prince Clement Ikanade Agba, Minister of Employment and Labour, Senator Chris Ngige, Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare were among the cabinet members physically present at the meeting.

The members of the EAC, which include Prof. Doyin Salami (Chairman), Vice-Chairman, Dr Mohammed Sagagi, and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, among others were virtually in attendance.

The advisory council replaced the current Economic Management Team (EMT) and report directly to the President on economic policy matters, including fiscal analysis, economic growth and a range of internal and global economic issues working with the relevant cabinet members and heads of monetary and fiscal agencies.