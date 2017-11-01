Left to Right: Tony Ojobo, Director Public Affairs Nigerian Communications Commissions (NCC); Sunday Dare, Executive Commissioner Stakeholder Management, NCC; Her Majesty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands and UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate on Financial Inclusion for Development; Prof. Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman, (EVC) of NCC; and Miss Josephine Amuwa, Director Policy, Competition and Economic Analysis NCC, at the NCC Head Office in Abuja this morning when the Queen paid a scheduled visit to the Commission as part of her advocacy for building strategies to widening financial inclusion in Nigeria.

November 1, 2017

