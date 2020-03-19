Tension rises in Edo as factional APC opens secretariat

Efforts to resolve the crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) have suffered a setback as a faction of the Edo State chapter of the party believed to be loyal to the National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, has opened a new secretariat.
The secretariat, which is less than two kilometres from the old secretariat of the party was opened with fanfare and attended by party leaders and members.
They were led by two governorship aspirants and former deputy governor of the state, Hon Pius Odubu and Saturday Uwalekhue.
Spokesperson of the faction loyal to Oshiomhole, Mr. Chris Azebanmwan, told journalists yesterday that Col. David Imuse (rtd.) is the acting chairman of the party as Ojezua had been removed.
This, he said, was confirmed when it was Imuse that attended the last NEC meeting of the party as Edo State chairman and that he was also there when the state chairmen visited President Muhammadu Buhari.
“So we decided that at the end of the day the building does not make the secretariat. If the national secretariat of our party wants to get in touch with our party in Edo State, they will get in touch with us wherever we are located. It was fortunate that the campaign office of Mr. President for his second term was available so we decided to adopt that place as our operational base.”
Meanwhile, the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Mr. Lawal Shuaibu, has lamented that the structure of the party has become weak and urged the leadership of the party to reposition it.
The National Chairman of the party, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, had on Tuesday announced that in the spirit of reconciliation that the National Working Committee (NWC) had lifted the ban placed on Shuaibu and the Vice National Chairman, North-west, Mr. Inuwa Abdulkadir.
According to him, the structures of the party as a result of the inability of the leadership to reposition the party have become very weak from wards to the national.
He said: “Nobody suspended me; it was just a fight that I wanted to avoid. I don’t want to continue the fight and that was why I kept quiet. All I wanted to do was to raise my hand before the market burns because by the time the market goes aflame everybody may be consumed.
According to him, in the spirit of reconciliation, whatever happened in the past should be left in the past because there was nothing anybody can do when Oshiomhole said he has extended the olive branch. Thisday