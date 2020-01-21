18 high-profile looters ‘ll be repatriated soon, says EFCC boss

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to repatriate 18 high-profile looters hiding in some parts of the world.

The EFCC Chairman, Mr Ibrahim Magu, disclosed this on Tuesday in Ilorin, Kwara State, during a brief chat with newsmen.

Magu was in Ilorin to assess facilities at the Ilorin Zonal office of the EFCC.

The EFCC Chairman assured Nigerians that his agency will pursue the anti-graft war with a renewed vigour this year.

He added that no ongoing corruption cases across the country would be abandoned midway, assuring that suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations on such cases were completed.

He also clarified that the Ilorin zonal office of the EFCC was not established to witch hunt the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

“We will repatriate all looters hiding anywhere in the world. I think there are about 18 of them; I mean high-profiled looters.

“We did not also establish the Ilorin zonal office to witch hunt anyone. Kwara is an integral part of Nigeria and deserves an EFCC office,” Magu stated.

He, however, sought the cooperation of the Nigerian media to enable the agency to succeed in its efforts at making Nigeria corruption-free.

“We need the cooperation of the media in making Nigeria corruption-free. EFCC cannot do it alone,” Magu declared.

Answering another question, Magu said: “I feel good as acting EFCC chairman because we are performing and the media can attest to this.”