Oxford dictionary adds Danfo, Okada, Tokunbo, K-leg, 25 others in latest update

Oxford English Dictionary has added 29 Nigerian words and expressions in its January updates to the dictionary.

This was confirmed in a blog post on the dictionary’s website.

OED, in the post, said some of the words were borrowed while others are coinages.

“The majority of these new additions are either borrowings from Nigerian languages, or unique Nigerian coinages that have only begun to be used in English in the second half of the twentieth century, mostly in the 1970s and 1980s,” the post added.

List of the new Nigerian words and senses added to the OED in January 2020 update:

agric, adj. & n.

barbing salon, n.

buka, n.

bukateria, n.

chop, v./6

chop-chop, n./2

danfo, n.

to eat money, in eat, v.

ember months, n.

flag-off, n.

to flag off in flag, v.

gist, n./3

gist, v./2

guber, adj.

Kannywood, n.

K-leg, n.

mama put, n.

next tomorrow, n. & adv.

non-indigene, adj. & n.

okada, n.

to put to bed, in put, v.

qualitative, adj.

to rub minds (together) in rub, v./1

sef, adv.

send-forth, n.

severally, adv.

tokunbo, adj.

zone, v.

zoning, n.