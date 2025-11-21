Nollywood star Bukola Arugba has confronted Kwara State First Lady Olufolake Abdulrazaq over her description of a church attack in Eruku as an “attempted” incident.

In an Instagram video, Arugba criticised the First Lady for describing the November 18 incident as an “attempted attack,” insisting the term undermines the gravity of the tragedy that directly affected her community and family.

During the church programme, which was streamed online, gunmen reportedly stormed the venue, killing three worshippers and abducting several others, including the pastor.

The attack sparked widespread shock and outrage across social media.

Arugba, who hails from Eruku, said the official statement misrepresented the reality on the ground.

“The information you got from the Kwara State Police is false, ma. This involves my people directly… it was a successful attack, not an attempted attack,” she said.

She added that several members of her extended family were among the abducted.

“Three, four of my cousins are in the bandits’ den right now. Evangelist Titi Balogun, my mum’s younger sister, and Ebenezer Aina, my cousin’s son, are all there,” she explained.

The actress also highlighted the casualties and injuries, pointing out that hospitalisations had already occurred and the death toll was confirmed.

“Three people are dead,” she emphasised, appealing for accurate reporting and immediate government intervention.