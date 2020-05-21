200 Nigerians die of coronavirus

The deadly coronavirus pandemic has now killed 200 Nigerians, after the nation recorded eight fresh deaths on Wednesday.

Figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that Nigeria’s coronavirus deaths climbed from 192 on Tuesday to 200 on Wednesday.

Lagos recorded two new deaths on Wednesday to take its total deaths from the virus to 40, while Kano came second with 36 deaths.



Abuja has nine deaths while Ogun, Edo and Delta have recorded six deaths each. Zamfara and Bauchi also have five deaths each.Borno recorded 24 deaths, while Katsina and Sokoto both raked in 13 deaths each.

Oyo, Kaduna, Rivers, Osun and Kebbi have recorded four deaths apiece since the pandemic broke out.

Jigawa and Gombe have three deaths each, while Ekiti and Akwa Ibom have recorded two deaths each.

Other states, such as Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa, Yobe, Adamwa, Niger and Ondo have recorded one death apiece.