2019 elections: Abdulsalami’s peace committee, INEC Chairman meet in Abuja

A peace committee led by former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Tuesday held a meeting with the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu ahead of the 2019 general elections in Abuja.

Speaking in Abuja, Abubakar said the committee decided to interact with stakeholders following the way the polity is being heated up ahead of the 2019 elections, reports The Cable.

He said, “We are all aware that we are approaching the 2019 election and already you are very much aware how the polity is being heated as a result of which we have decided to step our action in ensuring that there is peace in the country and the politicians play by the rule of the game and also the security agencies and the INEC play their role accordingly.”

“This morning we have interacted with the INEC chairman and his staff and also the security agencies here who have got one role or the other to perform in this election .

Abdulsalam also revealed that the peace committee would also be interacting with political parties.

Some of the other members of the peace committee include; Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Matthew Kukah, and former Vice-President Ebitu Ukiwe.