2019: Igbos have no regrets supporting Atiku/Obi ticket – Nwodo

President General of Ohanaeze Worldwide, Chief Nnia Nwodo, has said that the Igbos have no regrets supporting the Atiku Abubakar/Peter Obi ticket in the last presidential election.

Nwodo, in an interview with journalists in Enugu, said the preponderance of views in Southern Nigeria, was the need to restructure the country.

He said after extensive consultations with presidential candidates, it became clear that only Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had a clear understanding and plans for restructuring.

He said since restructuring was what the Igbos wanted, like the South-South and South-West, his responsibility was to work towards the popular demand of the people.

He said the choice of Atiku/Obi candidacy by the Igbos to restructure the country, was validated by the voting pattern in the five South East states.

Nwodo said the same pattern was reflected in South-South, South-West votes, in spite of the fact they had a vice presidential candidate.

He said protests by some Igbos on the choice of Obi as running mate to Atiku was misplaced.

“Peter Obi’s personal qualifications assailed those misgivings. Obi as governor is still arguably the best in this generation.

“If you go to Anambra, you will see how Peter Obi has improved infrastructure in the state.

Obi attracted international financial organisations, increased human capital development, built savings, quickened growth of agro-based industry and assembly plant for vehicles. Peter Obi is something to celebrate in Igboland. Do not diminish his accomplishments.”

Nwodo decried the fate of Igbos in Nigeria, saying it was sad to note how the government would deal with real terrorists with kid’s gloves while turning around to hound IPOB members who are nowhere close to terrorists but merely agitating a better deal for their people.