FG plans visa on arrival policy

The Federal Government has disclosed its planned visa on arrival policy to encourage foreign investment in the country.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, made the disclosure in Namibia after deliberations with the country’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and other Ministers in Windhoek.

The plan to issue visa on arrival, Onyeama said, is part of the policy of Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria.

The government also agreed with the Namibian government to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual benefit, not only between Namibia and Nigeria, but with the entire African continent.

The Media aide to Onyeama, Sarah Sanda, said in a statement that the agreed mechanism for achieving the strengthening of cooperation was through a meeting of the joint commission billed for 2020.

Onyeama said both countries addressed recent issues regarding the issuance of visas to Namibians and Nigerians and entry into Namibia for Nigerians and reached very important and concrete agreements in respect of the issues.

He added that any Namibian wishing to obtain a visa to Nigeria can apply and will be considered as was the case in the past.