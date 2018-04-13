2019: Senate disbands Buhari support group

The Senate on Thursday disbanded the Parliamentary Support Group for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group was chaired by Senator Abdullahi Adamu while Sen. Omo-Agege was the secretary. The group was made up of 11 members including the late Sen. Ali Wakili.

The Senate also suspended a pro-Buhari senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, for 90 legislative days for his remarks during and after the consideration of the electoral acts amendment.

Omo-Agege’s suspension followed the recommendation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Sam Anyanwu.

With the suspension, Omo-Agege will stay suspended for 90 legislative days. This means that if the senate were to sit without any interruption, recess or adjournment for committee work, it would take 30 weeks (7 months for Omo-Agege to completely serve his suspension.

Currently the senate is yet to take its over 2-months long annual recess as well as its December break during which times the suspension will not be counted.

The senator had gone against the senate during the consideration of the electoral act amendment and went ahead to grant a press conference where he said that the move by the senate was targeted at President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senator was one of the 9 other senators who had insisted during the amendment that the election sequence targeted President Muhammadu Buhari.