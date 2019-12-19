2020 Budget: Senate approves N140.3bn for NCC

The Senate has approved the sum of N140, 383,591,000 for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the 2020 fiscal year.

In a statement by the Special Assistant on Press to President of the Senate, Ezrel Tabiowo, the approval came following consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Communications during plenary on Wednesday.

Chairman of the Communications Committee, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, while giving a breakdown of the Commission’s total expenditure for the year 2020, said that N39, 297,044,000 is for recurrent expenditure and N20, 863,699,000 for special projects.

The lawmaker added that out of the total budget for the Commission, the sum of N8,129,462,000 is for capital expenditure, N64,208,446,000 for Transfer to Federal Government, and N7,500,000,000 as Transfer to the Universal Service Provision Fund.

Similarly, the Senate also approved the sum of N11,594,920,847 for the Universal Service Provision Fund for the 2020 fiscal year.

The approval came after consideration of the report of the Committee on Communications chaired by Senator Tinubu.

Out of the total amount approved, N2,354,055,799 is for recurrent expenditure, N196,108,610 for capital expenditure and N9,044,756,438 for USPF projects and programmes.