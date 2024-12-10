Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has responded to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, for saying that the North should wait until 2031 to contest the Presidential election.

Atiku, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the 2023 elections, stated that President Tinubu’s performance showed he did not deserve another term, saying, “God for bid.”

He noted that Nigerians would decide who would be their President in 2027.

Akume, while answering questions on a television interview had said, “President Tinubu as a southerner, should be allowed to have a second term, meaning that those eyeing the Presidency from the North in 2027 should look beyond that year by waiting till 2031.

“If it is the will of God for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to be President of Nigeria, even at the age of 90 years, he can get it. But he and other northerners eyeing the office now should look beyond 2027.”