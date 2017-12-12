21 Ibadan kings issue dethronement notice to Olubadan

The 21 Ibadan kings, installed by the Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi on August 27, 2017, have issued a dethronement notice to the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

The Olubadan and the Olubadan-in-Council fell out after the governor crowned them and some Baales in accordance with the report of Justice Boade panel set up by Ajimobi to review the Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration.

Olubadan’s Director, Media and Public Affairs, Adeola Oloko, told our correspondent that the palace had yet to receive any notice and that a response from the monarch would be communicated to the public at the appropriate time.

At a press conference addressed by the 21 kings at Mapo Hall, Ibadan on Monday, leader of the group, Oba Lekan Balogun, who is also the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, accused the monarch of taking unilateral decisions on behalf of the ‘Olubadan-Kings-in-Council’ and inciting the people against the state government.

Among those who attended the conference were Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, Oba Abimbola Ajibola, Oba Eddy Oyewole, Oba Lateef Adebimpe, Oba Amidu Ajibade and Oba Kola Adegbola.