387 Libyan returnees arrive Nigeria

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), on Wednesday, received a batch of 142 Libya returnees as they landed at the cargo wing of the Murtala Muhammed international Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

These arrived barely three hours after a batch of 245 also arrived Nigeria.

The returnees who came home onboard Nouvelair airline Airbus A320 with registration number TS-INA, landed at about 11:25 p.m.

A breakdown of the figure revealed that 52 adults, four children and infant females were on board while a total of 86 adult males made up the total figure of returnees to 142.

The 387 returnees were accommodated in hotels for them to rest until they continue their continue their journey to their respective destinations.

Meanwhile, Osun State yesterday joined their Edo and Delta counterpart to take-up responsibility of catering for their indigenes who are among the returnees, after they were profiled by NEMA and other Federal Stakeholders.

NEMA Zonal Coordinator, Alhaji Suleiman Yakubu, who received the returnees, enjoined other state governments to take the bull by horn in coming up with rehabilitation and reintegration incentives for the returnees in addition to what is being provided at national and international levels.

Additionally, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the European Union (EU) facilitated the repatriation of the Voluntary Returnees (VR) from Libya and are also assisting in their rehabilitation.

Other agencies that joined NEMA in receiving the returnees are NAPTIP, FAAN and Nigeria Police Force.