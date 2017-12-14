Fed Govt to refund Zamfara N56bn

The federal government is to refund Zamfara State a sum of over N56bn expended on the reconstruction of about 610 km federal roads across the state.

Disclosing this during the 2018 budget presentation to the state assembly, Governor Abdulaziz Yari‎ also revealed that a committee from both legislative and executive arms at the federal level has visited the state to verify the claim by the state on the stated expenditure.

According to Governor Yari, “President Buhari‎ has directed the federal ministry of finance and the Central Bank of Nigeria, to issue promissory notes, which is equivalent to cash payment.

“The sum is reflected in the course of the 2018 budget implementation,” he added.

Governor Yari also commended the federal government for a sustainable financial support‎ to states, acknowledging that President Buhari has remained consistent in ensuring that economies of the states remain steady.

‎He stated that the various interventions by the federal government towards ensuring the economic stability of the states of the federation include the bailout, infrastructure development loan, facilitation of loan re-structuring, London/Paris Club refunds as well, as budget support.

Yari, who is also Chairman of the Governors Forum disclosed that, since the inception of the Buhari administration, the federal government has been disbursing budget support to states, whenever the federation account falls below N600bn.