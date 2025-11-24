The Federal Government says the 25km access road linking Lekki Deep Seaport to Epe and Ijebu-Ode will be delivered within its 21-month schedule.

The government described the project as highly viable and fully on course.

The Minister of Works, Sen. Dave Umahi, gave the assurance during an inspection of the road project in Lagos on Sunday.

Umahi expressed confidence in the capacity and track record of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), the contractor handling the project.

He said that CHEC won the contract through a competitive bidding process, citing its construction of the Lekki Deep Seaport, Keffi–Makurdi Super Highway and the ongoing Makurdi–Enugu Road.

“The project is 50km in total – 25km by two carriageways, six lanes with major bridges of about 3.5km and 2.4km.

” I believe strongly that China Harbour will complete this job within 21 months,” he said.

The minister said the Federal Government had already paid 30 per cent of the project cost, while the contractor would source the remaining 70 per cent under an Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Finance (EPC+F) arrangement.

According to him, the loan would be repaid through tolling on the corridor, once completed.

Umahi said that feasibility studies had confirmed the viability of the project.

“China Harbour will have the right of first refusal when government begins the process of operation and maintenance.

“We have done the traffic counts and this road can pay for itself,” he said.

Umahi said the financing approach had strong and transparency safeguards.

He noted that Section 1 of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway was oversubscribed by 100 million dollars when presented to international lenders led by the Dutch Development Bank.

“They told us the project was undervalued. International funders are meticulous; they do not disburse without going to site.

“With the involvement of the Debt Management Office, Ministry of Finance and the attorney-general, there is little room for anything other than due process,” he said.

On the total cost of the access road project, the minister said he would release details after final adjustments to both the dollar and naira components.

On challenges being addressed, Umahi said discussions were ongoing with China Harbour, Dangote Group and Lagos State Government to redesign a section of the project where a three-kilometre bridge might be replaced with backfilling across a non-flowing lagoon.

He also noted delays caused by a shrine located on the corridor, but said that the setback would not hinder progress.

“I have removed shrines in many places. If the people do not remove this one, I will come and remove it myself,” he said.

Earlier, a representative of engineers on the project, Mr Oyeneye Damola, said the project, which began in September, was designed as a three-lane dual carriageway constructed on Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement (CRCP).

He said that all identified environmental and technical challenges had been factored into the project design.

Mr Musa Saidu, Director of Bridges and Design at the Federal Ministry of Works, said his team was addressing concerns around gas pipelines supplying the Dangote Refinery and the Lekki Free Zone.

He expressed confidence that issues involving community stakeholders would also be resolved.

The Managing Director of China Harbour, Mr Jason Wang, gave the assurance that the company would deliver a high-quality project “without excuses”.