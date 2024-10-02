A 45-year-old man, Ayobami Oshoko, has died by suicide at his home in the Mango, Oke-Ata area of Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun State.

It was learnt that the incident took place around 6:00 am on September 30.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the incident on Tuesday and stated that the victim was believed to have ingested insecticide to end his life due to the hardship he was allegedly facing.

Our correspondent learnt that the deceased’s sister, identified as Funmilayo, reported the incident to the Lafenwa Police Division after discovering her brother’s lifeless body in his room, with a bottle of insecticide found beside him.

She said, “A friend of the deceased visited his home and asked to see him. Upon entering the room, he discovered the victim’s body on the floor and raised the alarm after finding that the victim had ingested a mixture of insecticide and herbal concoction.

“He left a note written in Yoruba language, explaining the reasons behind his decision. In the note, he expressed frustration with his life and stated that he felt he had no choice but to end it. A discreet investigation is currently underway.”

A report on September 15 highlighted a surge in suicide cases in Lagos and Ogun states. Psychiatrists linked the rise to factors such as hunger, debt, and the high cost of living.

In a September 2024 interview, a retired Professor of Psychiatry from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and Medical Director of Theresa Ohaeri Memorial Specialist Hospital, Owerri, Jude Ohaeri, noted that “the economy has a substantial impact on voting behaviour and affects everyone, regardless of their financial status.

“Economic challenges can impact both psychological functioning and physical well-being, often leading to significant distress.” – Punch.