His suspension, which began on September 11, 2023, will conclude in March 2025.

The 31-year-old was ready to end his playing career if his four-year ban was upheld, but he can now look forward to playing again.

The suspension remains in effect until March, but CAS has ruled that Pogba can resume training in January 2025. The €5,000 fine initially imposed has also been overturned.

The CAS judgement acknowledges Pogba’s unintentional ingestion of DHEA, a banned substance known to elevate testosterone levels.

A crucial aspect of the ruling states that DHEA’s performance-enhancing effects are primarily observed in females. Pogba filed his appeal in late August, claiming that he used the drugs mistakenly.

While the complete details of Pogba’s case remain under wraps, the CAS ruling signifies a crucial step forward for the midfielder’s career.

Although he will miss a significant chunk of playing time, Pogba can now realistically target a return to the pitch in early 2025.

However, there will be questions regarding his fitness and reception upon his return. The 2018 World Cup winner was already struggling with injuries that badly limited his playing time at Juventus, who released him.

Pogba has not played consistent football since the 2021/22 campaign with Manchester United, and it remains unclear whether clubs will be willing to take a chance with the metronomic midfielder.

If Pogba is willing to take a massive pay cut, Inter Milan could be the ideal destination for the Paris-born star.

The Nerazzurri know all about his qualities, and their financial situation has forced them to incorporate free transfers into their recruitment.