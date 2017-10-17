Aare Ona Kakanfo: Tinubu congratulates Gani Adams, Alaafin

The All Progressives National Congress (APC) National Stalwart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has congratulated the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) Leader, Otunba Gani Adams, over his appointment as the next Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

Asiwaju Tinubu also congratulated the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi 111, for breaking the 19 years hiatus in picking another nominee for the prestigious title.

Maintaining that Gani Adams richly deserves the appointment, he said the OPC leader had never left anyone in doubt over his resolve to fight for the interest of Yoruba race.

In a letter to Otunba Adams dated October 17, 2017, the former Lagos governor commended him for having a steely heart.

The APC Leader said in the letter: “Dear Otunba, I congratulate you on your appointment as the next Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland.

With this, you have joined the elite rank of generalissimos in Yorubaland.

“You deserve this honour. You have a heart of steel. You have never left anyone in doubt about your resolve and readiness to fight for and defend the interest of Yoruba race.

“In Yorubaland, particularly in the old Oyo Empire, the position of Aare Ona Kakanfo has always been a significant one

“You are now the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo. Going through the list of those who have occupied the position, you come with an extra youth, vigour and vitality, which would be an added advantage as you forge ahead in the service of our people.

“I rejoice with you and wish you well as you assume this leadership mantle”.

In the letter to Alaafin, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “May I congratulate you Kabiyesi, Iku Baba Yeye, over the appointment of Otunba Gani Adams as the 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland

“You have accomplished another important task. You have broken the 19 years hiatus in picking another nominee for this prestigious title.

“Otunba Gani Adams’ appointment comes after the demise of the last occupant of the office, Chief MKO Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12 election, who died in incarceration in 1998.

“I commend you Kabiyesi for the thorough search which produced the Oodua People’s Congress Leader as the next occupant.

“While wishing you renewed strength, good health and continued successful reign, I also wish the new Aare Ona kakanfo a glorious tenure”.