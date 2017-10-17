Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (middle); his deputy, Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo; Senator Chkukwuka Utazi (standing right); Rt. Hon. Pat Asadu (2nd left); State Chairman of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Augustine Nnamani, others, offering prayers for the PDP Chairmanship Candidate in Nsukka Local Government Area, Hon. Patrick Omeje and his deputy, Hon. Cosmas Agbo, during the party’s campaign in Nsukka, yesterday.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State (2nd left); Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu (3rd left); Chairman, House Committee on Works, Rt. Hon. Tobi Okechukwu (left); representative from Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Engr. Ogidan (3rd right); Site Engineer, Arab Contractors, Engr. Sameh (2nd right); Engr. Jonathan Ivoke, others, during flag off of the rehabilitation of the 41km Ozalla -Akpugo -Amagunze -Ihuokpara – Nkomoro Ebonyi federal road at Agbani, Nkanu West Local Government Area, yesterday.