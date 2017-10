Buhari in emergency meeting with 7 governors

President Muhammadu Buhari is meeting with seven state governors at the banquet hall in Abuja.

The state governors in attendance are Zamfara State Abdulaziz Yari; Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu; Kwara State Abdulfatah Ahmed; Akwa Ibom Udom Emmanuel; and Bauchi State Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar.

Others are Kebbi State Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Ebonyi State Deputy Governor Eric Kelechi Igwe; Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.