A woman abducted from Kasuwan Magani community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State has returned home pregnant after spending five months in captivity.

The development was disclosed by media personality, Reuben Buhari, who detailed the circumstances surrounding the woman’s abduction and eventual release.

According to Buhari, who frequently shares updates on insecurity via Facebook, the victim was taken, alongside three others, while attending to her ailing mother.

Her release, he said, came two days ago after ransom was paid.

“She was tending to her seriously ill mother in Kasuwan Magani when kidnappers broke into the house and took four of them,” Buhari wrote.

He added that the woman endured months of hardship in the bush, battling hunger, illness, and repeated physical abuse.

“For five months, she was held in the bush, battling hunger, sickness, and enduring constant beatings,” he said.

Following her release, Buhari disclosed that she was taken to a medical facility, where it was discovered that she was pregnant.

He attributed the condition to repeated assaults during her time in captivity.

“We took her to the hospital and found out she was pregnant,” he wrote, adding that her current health condition has delayed any immediate medical decisions.

According to him, the victim expressed a desire to terminate the pregnancy, but doctors advised against proceeding immediately due to her weak state.

“Her decision to evacuate the pregnancy couldn’t proceed because she was weak and needed stabilization first, including pints of blood,” he said.

He further revealed that the woman is dealing with additional health complications, including severe swelling of her feet after spending months barefoot in harsh conditions.

Aside from the physical trauma, Buhari noted that the psychological and emotional trauma remains profound, describing her experience as deeply distressing.

“Her ordeal isn’t what most people would want to hear. This is the experience some female victims of kidnapping go through”, he added.

This is not the first time when reports of harrowing experience of some female captives would be made public.

Last month, bandits killed two ladies among 14 victims abducted from Janjala community in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A vigilante member and his wife alongside 12 others were abducted from the community.

The bandits had demanded N14 million ransom.

The families had pleaded with the bandits repeatedly but they stood their ground.

The families later struggled to raise N13 million which they took to the kidnappers who in turn freed other women in captivity but held back the men.

A source from the area disclosed that after collecting the ransom at a location around Hayin Dam forest in neighboring Kachia Local Government Area of state, the bandits informed the families that they had killed the two ladies.

According to him, the two young girls had resisted alleged attempts by some of the bandits to rape them

“As the girls refused to allow the bandits rape them, their leader ordered them to be shot on the spot,” the source said.