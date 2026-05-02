Yusuf Buhari, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC), ticket to contest for the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency seat in the 2027 elections.

Yusuf picked the ticket unopposed after a stakeholders’ meeting held in Katsina on Tuesday, April 28, unanimously adopted him as the party’s candidate.

The consensus agreement was announced by the Chairman, Consensus Committee for Daura Zone, Alhaji Ahmed Dangiwa, a former Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Speaking after Yusuf’s adoption, Mannir Musa, APC Chairman, Mai’adua Local Government, urged party members to accept the outcome in good faith.

“I urge all our people to be obedient and accept the consensus reached by the committee and stakeholders in good faith. We should all work together for the unity and progress of the party and our people,” he said.

He also appealed to Katsina governor Dikko Radda to support aspirants who did not get tickets so that they could continue to serve their people.

Musa urged aspirants offered the tickets through consensus to work for their constituents when elected in the secondary election.

He named other automatic candidates to include Nasir Yahaya for the Daura senatorial seat race, and Mustapha Musa for the Mai’adua constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly.

Yusuf Buhari, in a remark, thanked party members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to provide quality representation, if elected. – NAN.