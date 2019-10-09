Abia governor promises to help South Africa returnees

The Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has promised that his administration would help South Africa returnees of Abia extraction to find their feet again.

Ikpeazu spoke at the Government House, Umuahia, while receiving the Abia returnees who fled South Africa after the recent xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other Africans.

In a release made available to New Telegraph by Ikpeazu’s Chief Press Secretary, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu enjoined the returnees to leverage on numerous empowerment programmes in Abia State to improve their lives and make a fresh start.

The governor assured them that Abia had multi-skill acquisition centres in the three Senatorial zones of the State, where they could be trained and get acquainted with any skill of their choice to earn a living.

Ikpeazu, however, said it was unfortunate that a country like South Africa, which Nigeria and other sister African countries assisted greatly in gaining its freedom from apartheid chains to have suddenly turned itself into a grave yard for fellow Africans.