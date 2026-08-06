A Mexican social media influencer, César Gastélum, was shot dead while livestreaming on TikTok after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire on him outside a fast-food restaurant in the northern city of Culiacán.

The attack occurred on Tuesday evening in the Tres Ríos district, where Gastélum was filming with two friends. Authorities said two men arrived on a motorcycle and one of them shot the influencer at close range before fleeing the scene.

Gastélum, who had more than 500,000 followers on TikTok, was widely known for posting comedy content.

Local media reported that Gastélum and his companions were wearing bright orange jackets and delivery bags commonly used by food delivery riders during the livestream.

The attire initially led police to believe the victim was a delivery driver before authorities later confirmed his identity as the popular content creator.

Police and forensic investigators cordoned off the area and have launched an investigation, examining spent cartridge casings and reviewing closed-circuit television footage for evidence.

No arrests have been made, and the two suspects remain at large.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive for the killing, and it remains unclear whether Gastélum had received threats before the attack.

Beyond his comedy videos, Gastélum frequently shared photographs on Instagram documenting his travels, social outings and luxury cars.

One of his posts showed him visiting the grave of fellow influencer Leobardo Aispuro, popularly known as “El Gordo Peruci.”

Aispuro was shot dead in December 2024 in a killing that police said may have been linked to the rivalry between two factions of the Sinaloa cartel.

Gastélum’s death is the latest in a string of attacks targeting social media personalities in Mexico.

Last year, 23-year-old influencer Valeria Márquez was shot dead while livestreaming on TikTok from a beauty salon.

The latest killing comes amid escalating violence in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, where Culiacán serves as the capital.

The region has witnessed sustained bloodshed since September 2024, when rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel—Los Chapitos and La Mayiza—split, fuelling a wave of violent confrontations across the state. – Agency report.