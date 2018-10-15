ACF dissociates self from attack on Obasanjo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has dissociated itself from a statement attributed to its secretary-general, Anthony Sani, who reportedly described former President Olusegun Obasanjo as lacking in vision.

Sani was said to have made the comment while speaking with newsmen recently.

The ACF, in a statement yesterday by its national publicity secretary, Muhammad Ibrahim Biu said, it is not in its character to attack elder state men.

The forum said attacking the views of an elder statesman of Obasanjo’s status on national issues in such uncomplimentary manner was uncalled for.