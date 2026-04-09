A former senator representing Zamfara Central, Kabiru Marafa, has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), citing concerns over “political manipulation” within the All Progressives Congress.

Marafa’s defection comes amid internal disputes within the ADC, following the derecognition of some factional leaderships by the Independent National Electoral Commission after a March 12 appeal court judgment.

The former lawmaker had earlier resigned from the APC in August 2025, accusing President Bola Tinubu of neglecting Zamfara State despite its support during the presidential election.

Marafa, in a statement issued on Thursday by the Director-General of his new media team, Mansur Haruna, described his move to the ADC as a significant political development, noting that his supporters and political structure had joined him in the new party.

“After careful deliberations and consideration of the future direction of the political movement, Senator Marafa formally declared his decision to align with the African Democratic Congress,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the decision followed a strategic stakeholders’ meeting held in Kaduna, where Marafa said he consulted “extensively” with political allies and supporters.

The former lawmaker called on residents of Zamfara State to rally behind his new party.

“Marafa called on the good people of the state to massively register with the ADC and support the party, describing it as a credible platform for political transformation, accountability, and good governance,” the statement said.

Explaining his exit from the APC, Marafa cited concerns over internal practices within the party.

“The Senator also confirmed his decision to resign from the All Progressives Congress, citing growing concerns over what he described as political manipulations, including alleged attempts to exploit the National Identification Number (NIN) database for partisan political registration,” the statement said.

He noted that his resignation would follow due process to formally remove his name from the APC membership register.

Marafa also disclosed plans to return to his hometown to complete the formalities of his exit from the APC and secure his ADC membership.

He said this would be followed by a major gathering of ADC supporters in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital.

The former senator further raised concerns about developments within opposition parties, stating that there were “attempts” to create confusion and instability within opposition political parties.”