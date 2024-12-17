Nigerian star, Ademola Lookman has been named the African Player of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Confederation of African Football Awards.

The Atalanta forward had a sensational year, dazzling fans with his incredible skill, blistering pace, and clinical finishing.

Lookman was instrumental in both his club’s success in Serie A and Nigeria’s qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

His standout performances, including crucial goals in the UEFA Europa League and consistent brilliance in domestic competitions, solidified his position as one of Africa’s brightest stars.

Lookman edged out fierce competition from Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi, Ivory Coast’s Simon Adingra and PSG’s Achraf Hakimi, Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, and South Africa goalkeeper Ronwen Williams to claim the coveted award.

In October that Lookman ranked 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or standings.

In May, Lookman became the first player to score a hat-trick in UEFA Europa League final as Atalanta stunned Bayer Leverkusen 3-0, dramatically halting the Bundesliga champions’ 51-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Speaking at the event, Lookman dedicated the award to his teammates, family, and the fans who have supported him throughout his career.

Other award winners include:

is the Women’s Player of the Year – Zambia

The Women’s National Team of the Year is .

The Men’s Young Player of the Year, for the second year in a row, is – Senegal.

The Women’s Young Player of the Year is – Morocco.

The Men’s Club of the Year is – Egypt.

The Women’s Club of the Year is TP Mazembe – Congo

The Men’s Interclub Player of the Year is – South Africa

The Women’s Interclub Player of the Year is – Morocco

The Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year is Chiamaka Nnadozie – Nigeria

The Men’s Goalkeeper of the Year is Ronwen Williams

The Men’s Coach of the Year is – Cote d’Ivoire

The Women’s Coach of the Year is – TP Mazembe

The Goal of the Year is Cristovao – Angola.