President Bola Tinubu has approved free train rides nationwide from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

This is part of measures to ease transportation costs during the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, told State House correspondents in Abuja.

Idris explained, “As we did last year, there will be free train service to all Nigerians from December 20 up until January 5, free train service nationwide.

“This is consistent with the President’s desire to cushion the effect of transportation, especially to the most vulnerable Nigerians.

“Recall that this also happened in the last Christmas period and the Sallah period. And the President has also approved that this year.”