Again, Buhari heads to London for medical check-up

…if so, why lie about technical stopover?– PDP queries

President Muhammed Buhari will on Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom to see his doctor.

In the course of the technical stop-over for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor, a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said on Monday.

Shehu said the doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.

He said Buhari would return on Saturday, May 12th.

“On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May,” he said.

Buhari had, between February 5 and 10, 2016, embarked on a six-day vacation to London.

On June 6, 2016, he embarked on another 10-day vacation to attend to an ear infection.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, had explained then that Buhari was battling with what he called “persistent ear infection.”

Adesina had said that although the President had been examined and treated by his personal physician and a specialist in Abuja, both doctors advised him to go for a further evaluation as a precaution.

He said the President would, therefore, use the 10-day break to see an Ear, Nose and Throat specialist in London.

Buhari returned to Nigeria on June 19, 2016, after spending 14 days in London.

He again left the country on January 19, 2017, on what the Presidency described then as a medical vacation.

When the trip was prolonged, presidential aides announced that the President would be staying back in the British capital to enable him to collect results of some medical tests he did.

Buhari returned to the country on March 10, 2017, after a 49-day medical sojourn, saying he had never been that sick in his life.

He then gave an indication that he would return to London for further check-up.

After missing public events, including three consecutive weekly Federal Executive Council meetings which raised anxiety in the country, Buhari on May 7, 2017, returned to London for medical consultation.

He returned to the country on August 19, 2017.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Buhari to stop deceiving Nigerians about his health and other national issues.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said it was a pity that the President lied to Nigerians about the stopover he had in London a few days ago.

He said, “ The President should stop deceiving Nigerians about his health and other issues.

“Why did he lie that he merely had a technical stop over in London? He should take Nigerians and Nigeria seriously.

“He could be sick, but he should also know that Nigerians are the ones maintaining his health for him. So, he should tell them the truth all the time

“We also hope he has transmitted a letter to the National Assembly about this trip. If he didn’t, that is going against the Constitution.”