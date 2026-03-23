Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has expressed shock over reports alleging that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Allen Onyema, and Vice Chairman, Alice Onyema, are facing a tax evasion suit instituted by the Lagos State Government, describing the claims as surprising and unsubstantiated.

The airline, in a statement on Monday, said neither the company nor its principal officers had been served with any court summons or official notification regarding the alleged suit, questioning the credibility of claims that legal proceedings had been ongoing since February without formal communication.

It recalled media reports alleging that the airline’s chairman became embroiled in a legal tussle instituted by the Lagos State Government over an alleged tax bill running into N94m.

According to the reports, the state revenue board initiated legal proceedings against the airline founder and his wife weeks after he publicly criticised federal tax reforms.

The airline said the development had raised concerns within the organisation, given its long-standing commitment to regulatory compliance and transparency.

Air Peace maintained that all its tax obligations, both corporate and personal, had been fully met and remain up to date in accordance with existing laws.

The airline, however, expressed willingness to engage with the Lagos State Government in the event of any discrepancies, emphasising that such engagement would be in the interest of due process, clarity, and accountability.

The statement read in part, “We wish to state unequivocally that neither the Onyemas nor Air Peace has been served with any court summons or official notification regarding the purported suit. The claim that legal proceedings have been ongoing since February, without service or formal communication, is quite surprising and shocking.

“We maintain that all personal and corporate tax obligations have been duly met and remain up to date, in full compliance with applicable laws and regulatory requirements. However, if there is any discrepancy in the computation of taxes, the Onyemas and Air Peace remain open to engaging the Lagos State Government to review and reconcile shortfalls, if any, in the interest of transparency, clarity, and due process.”

The carrier further highlighted the contributions of its leadership to the growth of Nigeria’s aviation industry, noting that the Onyemas have consistently demonstrated resilience and patriotism in sustaining operations despite challenging economic conditions.

It added that it remains focused on delivering safe and reliable services to passengers and would not be distracted by the allegations.