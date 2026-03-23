Ex-gov Jang rejects Wike-backed Plateau PDP congress

Former Governor Jonah Jang of Plateau State has condemned a recent congress held by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

Our correspondent had reported that the congress held by the Wike-backed group in Jos last Tuesday elected Peter Tongshep, a former chairman of the PDP in Mikang LGA, as the new state chairman of the PDP, alongside 38 other executive members.

The election attracted prominent members of the Wike-aligned faction, including former Minister of Sports Damishi Sango, another former minister, Musa I. Azi, and Board of Trustees members Timothy Golu and Johnbul Shekarau, among others.

In a statement in Jos on Monday, Jang, who is the leader of the PDP in the state, rejected the congress, describing it as “kangaroo” and orchestrated by self-seeking individuals in connivance with undemocratic forces outside the state.

The former governor affirmed that Chief Raymond Dabo remains the authentic chairman of the party’s state chapter, having been duly elected in an INEC-monitored congress.

“It is a well-known and established fact that, at no time, did the State Working Committee of the PDP in Plateau State have any cracks.

“They were duly elected in a well-organised and INEC-monitored congress in accordance with the party’s constitution.

“So, as far as the law and the supporters of the PDP are concerned, there is no reason to organise any congress in the first place; therefore, all actions of those involved in the so-called congress, both legally and publicly, are null and void, and of no effect.

“Plateau is PDP, and PDP is Plateau.

The State Working Committee of the PDP, led by Chairman Chief Raymond Dabo, is the only recognised party executive in the state,” Jang said.

Jang attributed the development to the ongoing national crisis, saying party leaders are working to resolve issues and reposition the PDP for unity and progress.

“We are aware of the ongoing crisis at the national level and, as party leaders, we are doing everything possible to resolve every issue and reposition the party for unity and progress,” he said.

The former governor urged genuine party members to stay united and focus on resolving issues, warning agents of distraction to cease their actions.

“Plateau is PDP, and PDP is Plateau.

The State Working Committee of the PDP, led by Chairman Chief Raymond Dabo, is the only recognised party executive in the state,” the statement signed by Jang’s Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba, added.

Our correspondent reports that the official PDP led by Raymond Dabo had earlier suspended the chairman of the Wike-backed PDP, Peter Tongshep, shortly after his emergence as the state chairman