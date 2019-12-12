Akpabio withdraws from Akwa Ibom senatorial rerun poll

Former Senate Minority Leader and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio has withdrawn from the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District rerun election.

In a letter addressed to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and dated December 2, 2019, Akpabio said as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, a huge responsibility has been placed on him that he found difficult to abandon.He urged the party to write the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in line with sections 33 and 35 of the Electoral Act, 2010 and submit a replacement for him.

A Court of Appeal had ruled in November this year that a rerun election should be held in some parts of Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.Akpabio had challenged the declaration of Chris Ekpenyong of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as winner of the February 23, 2019 election.

