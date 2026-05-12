Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has led a delegation of leaders and stakeholders of the state to consult the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Eno disclosed this in a statement posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He said the visit on Monday was to appreciate Akpabio for his continued support and commitment to the peace, unity, and development of Akwa Ibom State, as well as to seek his blessings as political consultations intensify ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Last night, I led a delegation of leaders and stakeholders of Akwa Ibom State to formally consult the President of the Senate, Distinguished Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, ahead of the 2027 elections.

“We came to appreciate him for his continued support and commitment to the peace, unity, and development of our State, and to seek his blessings as we continue this journey,” he wrote.

The governor said he also reaffirmed a collective resolve to work together in support of President Bola Tinubu, the Senate President, and a shared vision for a united Akwa Ibom State.

“I reaffirmed our collective resolve to work together to support His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Senate President, and our shared vision for a greater and more united Akwa Ibom State,” he stated.

Eno added that the delegation was well received by the Senate President and appreciated his remarks during the meeting.

“I am grateful for the warm reception and the encouraging words of the Senate President. We will continue to place the peace, unity, and progress of our State above every other consideration,” he said.

Eno, who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress in 2025, has intensified political engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He formally purchased and submitted his APC governorship nomination form for a second term in early May.

The visit to the Senate President, a prominent APC chieftain and indigene of Akwa Ibom State, underscores Eno’s strategy to secure high-level blessings and reinforce alignment with the federal government under Tinubu.