Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, showed his political influence on Tuesday as six members of the House of Representatives, Oyo caucus, loyal to him, dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

At the resumption of plenary following the Sallah break, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, who presided over the session, read 13 letters announcing the change of parties by lawmakers.

Recall that Makinde, a few weeks ago, defected to the APM, on which platform he has already declared to run for the presidential election in 2027.

The members of the Oyo House of Representatives caucus who defected to the APM on Tuesday included Anthony Adebayo, Adedeji Olajide, Sunday Makanjuola, Oyedeji Oyeshina, Fola Oyekunle and Adigun Adekunle.

In their letters of defection, the lawmakers cited the protracted internal crisis and leadership tussle in the PDP as a reason to seek a political alternative to pursue their ambitions in 2027.

With this development, Gov Makinde has taken six out of the 14 members of the Oyo state caucus in the House of Representatives with him to the APM.

Meanwhile, the PDP lost and gained members on the floor of the House on Tuesday.

In Bauchi, Auwalu Gwalabe also left the PDP for the APM, while Shehu Dalhatu, representing Faskari/Kankara/Sabuwa Federal Constituency of Katsina State, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress for the PDP.

In his letter of defection, Dalhatu said, “After careful consideration of the issues in the APC and having consulted with my constituencies, I have resolved to join the PDP.”

Similarly, Delta lawmaker, Etanabene Benedict, left the Labour Party for the PDP, citing “the crisis in the LP,” in the South-South state.

The PDP also gained another lawmaker in Alex Egbona, who dumped the APC for the PDP, noting, however, that his “commitment to the House and his constituency remains unshakeable.”

In yet another defection, Edo legislator Esosa Iyawe, who had defected thrice within three years, again dumped the APC for the Nigeria Democratic Congress.

He blamed “Irreconciliable difference with the Edo State chapter of the APC for his decision.”

Nasarawa lawmaker, Gbefwi Gaza, announced his defection from the Social Democratic Party to the Labour Party.