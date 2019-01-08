Amaechi leaked audio: PDP tells Buhari to accept defeat

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to accept defeat and stop his re-election bid, following the perceived expressed disapproval and alleged vilification by his Campaign Director-General, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, in a leaked audio recording.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement, also said since the audio recording leaked last Friday, neither Amaechi nor the Buhari Campaign Organisation had denied or offered any explanation on the matter.

This, Ologbondiyan said, was an indication that Buhari had lost the loyalty of his support base.

He said, “This development amply shows that the Buhari Campaign Organisation is in agreement with Amaechi that President Buhari’s incompetence, nepotism, insensitivity and corruption, and not the 16 years of the PDP rule, are responsible for the myriad of problems facing our nation.

“Our party, therefore, holds that President Buhari now lacks the honour and integrity to campaign and seek for votes since his campaign organisation is holding him directly responsible for the biting economic hardship and security problems our nation has been facing in almost four years of his tenure, as expressly communicated in the leaked voice recording.

“Amaechi’s confession that President Buhari does not listen and that he does not give a hoot about the sufferings of Nigerians but laughs and glees at the misfortunes and plights of our citizens shows the world the level of disdain President Buhari holds Nigerians.”

Ologbondiyan, who is the Director, Media and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, challenged Buhari to dare Amaechi and speak out on the poor rating allegedly by his campaign director.

He said, “We therefore urge President Buhari to advise himself, having seen that he has no support left, by throwing in the towel instead of allowing his desperation bring more opprobrium to his person and plunge the nation into unnecessary crisis.”