America doing great job, no case of Coronavirus – Trump

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that his administration was doing a great job in preventing the Coronavirus disease from entering the country.

Trump, who arrived at the White House today after a trip to India, said he was going to hold a briefing later today on steps the country and its Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are taking to further keep the novel virus out of the States.

He noted that there was currently no reported case of the virus identified as COVID19 in the US.

He said, “CDC and my administration are doing a great job of handling Coronavirus, including the very early closing of our borders to certain areas of the world. It was opposed by the Dems but turned out to be the correct decision.

“No matter how well we do, however, the Democrats talking point is that we are doing badly. If the virus disappeared tomorrow, they would say we did a really poor, and even incompetent, job. Not fair, but it is what it is. So far, by the way, we have not had one death. Let’s keep it that way!”