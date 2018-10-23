Amosun accuses Tinubu, Osoba, Oshiomhole of fraud in Ogun guber primary

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and former governor Olusegun Osoba, of being the brains behind the alleged fraudulent APC governorship primary that produced Dapo Abiodun as the state’s governorship candidate of the party.

In the same vein, he accused the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, of conniving with Tinubu and Osoba, to ensure Abiodun remains 2019 governorship candidate of APC, having allegedly concocted the fake governorship primary poll results presented to the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The governor levelled these allegations against the trio, shortly after the swearing in ceremony of the new Chief Judge of the state, Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu, yesterday, in Abeokuta.

Amosun said the alleged silence of Tinubu and Osoba on the political imbroglio smacks of their alleged involvement in the electoral fraud.

He, however, challenged the two APC national leaders to come out from their shells and rebut the allegations, asking them to be courageous enough and engage him directly, instead of hiding behind a finger.

He said: “The president (Muhammadu Buhari) knew there was no election in Ogun State. He knows they just went to Lagos, wrote all results, and what they did is fraud. If the NWC or the national chairman said there was any election in Ogun State, it was all fraud. That is what I said.

“Mr President already knows, there was no election in Ogun State, other than the one (that of his caucus) we held.

“The issue of Chief Osoba and Asiwaju (Tinubu) and Co, what we said was that there was an indefinite silence from their end, and silence means consent. You can record me (telling the journalists that were present) and publish in your newspapers.

“We have not heard one word from any of them. Was there any election in Ogun State? Yes or No? They should come out and those who are hiding behind one finger, they cannot come out? People at this level should be courageous enough to take position, to come out, to come and tell us whether there was election.

“On governorship, they (Osoba’s caucus) said they did it. The one we had, there was live telecast and people witnessed it; how come they are changing that again.

“They (through alleged connivance of the two APC chieftains) removed Leke Adewolu, Commissioner for Special Duties, who now vies for Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency in the Houses of Representatives and Mikail Kazeem, the incumbent House of Representatives member, representing Abeokuta North/Odeda/Obafemi-Owode Federal Constituency. All of those ones are nothing but fraud.”

Meanwhile, some councillors elected on the APC platform in the state, yesterday, stormed the Oke Mosan’s governor’s office on a peaceful protest, demanding the party’s NWC to recognise the candidacy of the consensus candidate of the Yewa Elders Council, Adekunle Akinlade. – The Sun.