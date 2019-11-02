Anambra bans movement of fuel tankers in daytime

The Anambra State Government has banned the movement of fuel tankers during the daytime.

The state Commissioner for information and Public Enlightenment, Mr C- Don Adinuba, announced the restriction order on Friday.

He said fuel tankers would henceforth operate from 8pm to 5am in the state.

He said the restriction followed the fuel tanker fire incidents recorded in the state reecntly.

Adinuba added that the speed limit for such trucks would be 90 kilometres per hour.

He said the new order would commence on Saturday.

The statement read in part, ‘‘Following the incessant explosion caused by trucks carrying petroleum products in Anambra State in recent times, including one which happened in Onitsha on Thursday, the Anambra State Government has decided to restrict the time when vehicles laden with petroleum products can move in the state.

“With effect from November 2, such vehicles can be allowed to move within Anambra State from only 8pm to 5am.

“The restriction is to enable agencies like the Anambra State Fire Service, police, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra Traffic Management Agency and other law enforcement and safety agencies to respond effectively and in good time to emergencies created by such accidents.”