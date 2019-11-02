Police to deploy over 66,000 personnel for Kogi/Bayelsa governorship elections

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said that over 66,000 police personnel will be deployed for the November 16 governorship elections in Bayelsa and Kogi States.

Mr Adamu played host to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu during the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security organised by the commission in Abuja.

He revealed that about 31,041 personnel will be deployed to cover the election in Bayelsa state, while 35,200 personnel will man the entire terrain in Kogi as well.

The police boss stated that the deployment of personnel will not allow free activities of touts to perpetrate their heinous acts during the election period.

“In Bayelsa State, we are deploying about 31,041 personnel to cover the election.

“In Kogi State, we are deploying about 35,200 personnel to cover the election.

“These Personnel are to cover every terrain in the two states; no touts will be allowed to be brought from any adjoining states to disrupt elections.”

The IGP assured the electoral umpire that the security of the INEC and the election materials will be given top priority.

“All those areas will be manned. The security of INEC and its election materials are guaranteed by these deployments.

“State INEC headquarters will be protected in the states and even the LGAs.

According to him, the ward collation centers will be adequately protected; the CBN where the materials will be taken care of, and the polling unit and collation centers will be adequately manned.